Enugu Govt Fixes Feb. 24-April 17 For Verification of Retired Civil Servants Due for Gratuity

Verification of retired civil servants is to commence across Enugu State from the 24th of February 2025.

The exercise will end on April 17, 2025.

Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Prof. Chidiebre Onyia, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said the essence of the verification is to enable the government to know those who qualified to receive gratuity and other entitlements.

Onyia, who drew the attention of retirees and next of kin of deceased retirees, said the exercise is specifically for individuals due for gratuity payments and related entitlements.

He noted that the announcement follows the completion of the earlier verification exercises for active workers and pensioners.

He also said the government would appreciate the cooperation of all stakeholders during the exercise and look forward to the same level of participation and compliance during the gratuity verification.

The Enugu SSG explained that the exercise is to update and validate the records of retirees and next of kin and ensure that only legitimate beneficiaries receive their gratuity and related payments. It will also eliminate fraud, discrepancies, and delays in the payment process and create a reliable and accurate database for future reference.

Onyia went on to state that to ensure a smooth and successful verification process, all participants are required to bring the following documents: notice of retirement, Pension Form and Pension Authority, letter of First Appointment, Last Promotion Letter, and Bank Verification Number (BVN).

Other requirements include a National Identification Number (NIN), two recent passport photographs, a pay slip or Statement of Account for at least five years, a Death Certificate (for Next of Kin), a letter of Administration/Affidavit, and any other Relevant Documents.

He noted that the verification exercise would be conducted in phases to ensure efficiency and avoid overcrowding.

“Participants are assigned specific dates based on their last place of work or local government area,” he said.

