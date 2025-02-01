46 Soldiers Killed in Militant Attack on Niger Republic Military Base

At least 46 soldiers were killed in a militant attack on a Nigerien military base near the Mali border in the Tahoua region.

The attack happened on Saturday in Iknewane, Tilia Department, and was carried out by militants from the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (EIGS).

The large-scale assault caught the soldiers by surprise, with heavily armed attackers overwhelming the base.

Nine out of 16 military vehicles were destroyed or seized, and weapons and ammunition were looted.

Reports also indicate that around a dozen soldiers were taken hostage, and several others are still missing. Some soldiers managed to escape on foot and were later rescued.

In response, the Niger Armed Forces and the National Guard have deployed military convoys to the area to conduct operations.

This isn’t the first time this base has been targeted. A similar attack by EIGS militants in September 2024 killed at least 24 soldiers.

The Tahoua region, particularly near the Mali border, has seen a rise in militant violence, with frequent attacks on military and civilian targets.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...