Speed Darlington: ‘I’ve Been Arrested 19 Times, Detained 5 Times

Controversial rapper Speed Darlington has revealed that he has been arrested 19 times and detained five times.

The ‘Bangdadadang’ crooner made this shocking revelation in a freestyle video shared on his social media page.

“Five lockups, 19 arrests, I get game but I no dey hear. When you hear this one, na Kuje,” he rapped, referencing his recent time in Kuje Prison.

Darlington was arrested twice in October and November 2024 after mocking Burna Boy’s relationship with embattled American music mogul, Diddy.

Following his arrest, he was held at Kuje Correctional Facility and remained in custody for weeks before finally securing his release on January 21, 2025.

Days after regaining freedom, the rapper claimed he narrowly escaped an assassination attempt while returning from a club in Lagos.

His lawyer, Stan Alieke, later announced that he and his law firm had officially severed ties with the rapper.

Reacting to the development, Speed Darlington made it clear that he had no problem with his lawyer leaving, saying anyone tired of supporting him was free to go.

