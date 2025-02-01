Manchester United officially announced the signing of Ayden Heaven from Arsenal

Manchester United has unveiled the signing of 18-year-old center-back Ayden Heaven from Arsenal until 2029, with an option for an additional year, according to Manchester United.

The 18-year-old center-back made his Arsenal debut earlier this season and has featured for England up to the Under-19s level. He will immediately join United’s first-team squad.

Welcome to the United family, Ayden!

Ayden Heaven said: “I am incredibly proud to join Manchester United. I’m grateful to everyone who helped make this dream a reality.

“There is so much that I want to achieve in the game. I’ll be giving everything to continue my development and become the best player I can be.”

Jason Wilcox, Manchester United’s technical director, said: “We are delighted that Ayden has joined Manchester United. He is already an extremely talented defender who is ready to join our first-team squad to maximize his development.

“This club has a phenomenal track record of supporting young players, and we believe that Ayden is in the perfect place to reach his excellent potential.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...