2027: INEC Pushes for Voting Without PVCs

In a potential game-changer for Nigeria’s electoral process, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has signaled openness to allowing eligible Nigerians to vote in the 2027 general elections without the traditional Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

However, the commission insists that such a move hinges on critical amendments to existing electoral laws.

INEC’s Chief Press Secretary, Rotimi Oyekanmi, told newsmen on Wednesday that while the commission is eager to harness technology to widen voter access, any departure from the current PVC-only system must be legally backed.

This comes months after INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, hinted at this reform during a quarterly meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners in Abuja in December 2024.

He championed the increasing role of technology, especially the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), as a tool to streamline elections and curb fraud.

“PVCs will still be valid, but in the future, voters could be accredited using INEC-generated slips—either printed or downloaded from our website,” Yakubu said at the time. “It will cut costs, reduce logistical nightmares, and help combat the shady buying of PVCs to suppress votes.”

Yakubu emphasized that INEC’s evolving tech-driven model could ease the burden on both the commission and voters, as slips could replace physical cards without compromising security or integrity.

Still, Oyekanmi made it clear that ambition alone won’t change the system. “It’s not just about what INEC wants,” he said. “The law must reflect any new method. We support the idea of expanding options beyond the PVC, but it has to be legislated.”

As Nigeria edges closer to 2027, the call is now on lawmakers to act if the country is to embrace a new and more accessible voting system.