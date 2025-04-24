Delta’s Mass Exodus to APC: The Death Knell of Multiparty Democracy in Nigeria?

Like a thunderbolt on a cloudless day, the political earthquake that struck Delta State on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, has sent shockwaves across the country, exposing the rottenness at the core of Nigeria’s democracy. In a move that reeks of desperation, compromise, and political docility, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, and every single Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholder in Delta State crossed the carpet into the waiting arms of the All Progressives Congress (APC). A state that has flown the PDP flag since 1999 has, in one fell swoop, surrendered to the political leviathan at the centre.

This defection isn’t just a political move—it is an abomination, a betrayal of the people’s mandate, and a metaphorical dagger thrust into the heart of multiparty democracy. What happened in Asaba was not just a political meeting—it was a wake for the PDP in Delta State and perhaps, the beginning of the end for Nigeria’s already fragile party pluralism.

“We Cannot Continue to Be in a Sinking Boat”—But Who Sank It?

Senator James Manager’s words echo with a bitter irony. “We cannot continue to be in a sinking boat,” he said, announcing the mass defection. But the real question is: who poked holes in that boat? Who allowed the ship to decay to the point of sinking? Was it not these same individuals—Oborevwori, Okowa, and the rest of the PDP leadership—who steered the ship into shallow waters?

Let’s not be deceived. This is not about “adjusting drinking patterns” or “cementing development” as Commissioner Aniagwu Charles laughably stated. It is about aligning with the centre to escape scrutiny, to secure federal protection, and to remain politically relevant—even if it means abandoning their own political principles (if any still exist) and voters’ expectations. The ruling APC has become a golden ark, and everyone is scrambling aboard—not because of conviction, but because of fear and self-preservation.

Tinubu’s One-Party State Blueprint: Slowly, Surely, Steadily

President Bola Tinubu’s government may not have officially declared Nigeria a one-party state, but the signs are there, blinking like neon lights in a dark alley. The Delta defection is the latest in a pattern of calculated political conquest. Just a few months ago, five lawmakers from the Labour Party also defected to the APC. From federal appointments to security manipulation, from economic strangulation of opposition states to the weaponisation of anti-graft agencies, the APC-led Federal Government has created a political environment where dissent is punished, loyalty to the ruling party is rewarded, and opposition is steadily erased.

In a country of over 220 million people, a diversity of voices and ideologies is essential. But what we are witnessing is the forced homogenization of Nigerian politics—a troubling march toward authoritarianism disguised as party supremacy. The 2023 elections were already marred by credibility concerns; this post-election wave of defections only confirms what many feared—Nigeria is veering dangerously off the democratic path.

The Hypocrisy and Collapse of Delta’s Political Integrity

Delta State receives over ₦500 billion in federal allocations annually, yet remains a study in underdevelopment. Crumbling roads, collapsing hospitals, overcrowded classrooms, and unpaid pensions paint the true picture of governance in the oil-rich state. Governor Oborevwori, who in January 2025 dismissed defection rumours as the handiwork of “fifth columnists,” now stands exposed as a hypocrite, his words lost in the same political wind that carried away his credibility.

The same APC that accused Oborevwori of underperformance and infrastructural neglect has now welcomed him with open arms. This shows that APC’s interest is not in performance but political consolidation. A governor accused of frittering away hundreds of billions of naira with little to show for it is now seen as a “partner in progress.” What does that say about the party’s moral compass?

“Palm Wine That Has Lost Its Taste…”

The analogy of the PDP being like a “palm wine whose taste has changed” is poetic but misguided. What Charles Aniagwu failed to say is that the very brewers of that sour wine are now carrying their barrels into another party, hoping the label change will mask the stench. These are not patriots seeking development; they are political survivalists, clinging to power like barnacles on a sinking ship.

Where is the ideology? Where is the integrity? Where is the allegiance to the people who voted for PDP under the assumption of choice? If parties can flip-flop this recklessly, then democracy becomes a mirage—an empty ritual without substance.

The Dangers Ahead: Democracy on Life Support

If other opposition-led states follow Delta’s footsteps, then Nigeria may soon find itself under the complete control of a single party. And when one party controls the executive, legislature, judiciary, electoral body, anti-corruption agencies, and even the media narrative, what you have is not democracy. It is dictatorship dressed in democratic garb.

The implications are grave:

No checks and balances.

No competition of ideas.

No political alternatives for the people.

No pressure on the ruling party to perform.

This is a descent into political oblivion. The founding fathers who fought for democratic governance did not do so to watch it be auctioned off by opportunists and defectors. Nigerians did not vote for a rubber-stamp system of government controlled by a single hegemonic force.

When Elephants Fight, the Grass Suffers

The people of Delta State have once again been played like pawns on a broken chessboard. Their dreams, voices, and votes have been traded for political favours and personal survival. If Nigerians do not rise to resist this creeping political uniformity, the day is near when elections will become mere formalities—where voters will walk into polling booths with only one name on the ballot.

Delta’s defection is not just a state affair; it is a national tragedy.

And to those who still believe in Nigeria’s democracy, it’s time to speak out—because silence now would be consent, and consent in the face of tyranny is complicity.

Let it be known: Nigeria is not a one-party state. Not yet. But the floodgates have opened—and if we do nothing, the tide will drown us all.

