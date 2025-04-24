Dele Momodu Roasts Tinubu, Says Defectors Fleeing to APC Out of Fear Not Loyalty

Media mogul and publisher of Ovation magazine, Dele Momodu, has accused President Bola Tinubu of using fear and intimidation to dismantle Nigeria’s opposition parties, warning that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is thriving not on popularity, but on pressure.

In an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today, Momodu, stated; “I’m not shocked by Okowa’s defection. After the harassment he’s faced, it was bound to happen,” he said, referring to former Delta governor and PDP vice-presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, who recently dumped the PDP for the APC.

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori also joined the APC, alongside Senator Kawu Sumaila of Kano South, formerly of the NNPP, all ahead of the 2027 elections.

But Momodu says these high-profile defections aren’t about ideology, ctthey’re about survival.

“This is no longer about love for the APC or admiration for the Tinubu administration. It’s about fear. Nobody wants to be a martyr anymore,” he said. “Gone are the Mandela and Awolowo days. Today’s politicians just want to stay out of prison and enjoy the spoils.”

He alleged that anti-corruption agencies like the EFCC and ICPC are being weaponized to pressure political opponents.

“Name one politician who hasn’t been harassed,” he challenged.

Momodu claimed Tinubu’s government operates on a clear doctrine: persuasion if possible, coercion if necessary.

“Governors are being told, ‘Join us or suffer.’ And honestly, I can’t blame them. What choice do they really have?”

Citing the recent drama in Rivers State, where Governor Siminalayi Fubara was reportedly suspended in a surprise move backed by Abuja powerbrokers, Momodu said the episode was designed to send a chilling message.

“Rivers was calm. Then boom, Fubara is out. No legal fallout, no consequences. That was no coincidence,” he said, accusing former governor-turned-minister Nyesom Wike of orchestrating the takedown.

Momodu also criticized the internal state of the APC, calling it a party held together by little more than cash.

“APC is in deeper trouble than any other party in Nigeria. The only glue holding it is access to state resources. Remove that, and it all falls apart.”

He warned Tinubu against placing his trust in desperate political allies or attempting to force a second term through undemocratic means.

“Tinubu fought for democracy. Now he must protect it. Otherwise, history will judge him harshly,” he warned.