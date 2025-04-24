Zelenskyy Leaves South Africa After Russian Strikes Kill 9 in Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy abruptly ended his official visit to South Africa on Thursday, April 24, following a Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv, which left at least nine dead and over 70 injured, according to Ukrainian authorities.

The Ukrainian leader had traveled to Pretoria to meet with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to garner African support for Ukraine’s resistance against Russia’s full-scale invasion, which began in February 2022.

“I will fly back to Kyiv after meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa,” Zelenskyy announced in a statement on Telegram.

According to Ukraine’s Air Force, the attack on Kyiv involved 66 ballistic and cruise missiles, four plane-launched air-to-surface missiles, and 145 Shahed and decoy drones, targeting both the capital and four other regions.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported damage in at least five neighborhoods, with 42 people hospitalized.

In a press briefing held alongside Ramaphosa, Zelenskyy said the attacks were a form of pressure on both Ukraine and the United States.

“Russia understands that Ukraine is standing up, defending its rights, and it is putting pressure on our people. It is also putting pressure on America,” Zelenskyy told reporters in Pretoria.

He criticized what he described as insufficient international pressure on Moscow and repeated Ukraine’s refusal to recognize Crimea as Russian territory, even as the United States under President Donald Trump reportedly pushes for a ceasefire agreement that may include such concessions.

“It is already a big compromise on Kyiv’s part that it agreed to negotiate with Russia if a truce is established,” Zelenskyy said. “We will not go against our constitution.”

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine had agreed to a U.S. ceasefire proposal 44 days earlier, but said that Russia continued its attacks regardless.

In response to the latest assault, he instructed Ukraine’s Minister of Defense to contact international partners urgently for strengthened air defense systems.

He also called for humanitarian aid, specifically requesting assistance in securing the return of Ukrainian prisoners and children abducted by Russian forces.

Ramaphosa Speaks to Trump

Following the meeting, President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed grave concern about the continued conflict.

“We believe the only path to peace is through diplomacy,” Ramaphosa stated.

Initially neutral, South Africa notably joined a United Nations resolution in February 2025 that condemned Russia’s aggression, a shift from its earlier refusal to take a firm stance against its longtime ally, Moscow.

Later that same day, Ramaphosa confirmed via X (formerly Twitter) that he had held a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, discussing both the war in Ukraine and bilateral relations between the United States and South Africa.

“We both agreed that the war should be brought to an end as soon as possible to stop further unnecessary deaths… and to meet soon to address various matters regarding U.S.-South Africa relations,” Ramaphosa posted.

Meanwhile, President Trump took to Truth Social to condemn the Russian strikes in rare direct criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV,” Trump wrote. “Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Let’s get the Peace Deal DONE!”

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has reinforced Zelenskyy’s position, stating:

“Putin demonstrates through his actions, not words, that he does not respect any peace efforts and only wants to continue the war. Weakness and concessions will not stop his terror and aggression. Only strength and pressure will.”