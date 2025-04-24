Iyanya Responds to Allegations of Choosing Sides in Wizkid and Davido Feud

Afrobeats star Iyanya has responded to accusations suggesting he has taken sides in the long-standing feud between fellow artists Wizkid and Davido.

The claims surfaced again after an X user, @Akubasteeny, commented under one of Iyanya’s posts, questioning his loyalty:

“I thought Wiz was your friend. I am just wondering why you switched sides and turned into Davido’s boy.”

Iyanya, who collaborated with Wizkid on the hit track Sexy Mama early in his career, shut down the claims, stating that he doesn’t have issues with any of his colleagues. He emphasized that he supports all artists equally, regardless of fan narratives.

In his words:

“I don’t have an issue with any artiste. I played Wizkid’s Made in Lagos and Morayo, the same way I play every other artiste’s songs.

Most artistes won’t say this, but we’re often the first to listen to new projects when they drop. It’s our job to stay updated with the sound and the game.”

Iyanya also revealed that he regularly listens to music from a wide range of artists, including Fireboy, Joeboy, and up-and-coming acts introduced to him by talent manager Ubi Franklin.

He concluded by calling out fans for stirring unnecessary rivalry:

“Me and Burna still saw each other at the club three weeks ago, and we vibed well. It’s you fans that keep pushing agendas that don’t exist.”