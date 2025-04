Three suspects Stanley Ukweze, Dauda Yohana, and Gemu Adamu have been arrested in connection with the fatal attack on a Boys Brigade camp in Zhayidna Village, Orozo, Abuja, which claimed the life of a camper, Johnson John.

Acting on intelligence and mobile tracking, police apprehended the suspects in Wasa Village. Two of John’s phones were recovered.

The FCT Police Command assured the public of a thorough investigation and pledged to prosecute the suspects.