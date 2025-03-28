Yobe State Government Boosts Security with Refurbished Vehicles

The Yobe State Government handed over 24 repaired and refurbished vehicles to security agencies to improve their operations across the state on Thursday.

This move is part of an effort to help security personnel respond faster to security threats.

The decision to fix the old vehicles was made during a recent state security council meeting. Governor Mai Mala Buni promised to provide the necessary support to security agencies to ensure the safety of residents.

The Governor, represented by his Deputy, Hon. Idi Barde Gubana, presented some of the vehicles to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Damaturu.

The Yobe State Police Command also received their vehicles at the State Police Headquarters, handed over by the State Security Adviser, Brigadier General Dahiru Abdulsalam (Rtd).

Governor Buni said the vehicles would help security agencies respond quickly to threats and improve patrols. He urged the NDLEA to work harder in fighting drug abuse, which contributes to crime in the state.

The Governor also thanked security personnel for their efforts in protecting lives and property. He assured them of his administration’s continued support in maintaining peace.

Brigadier General Dahiru Abdulsalam (Rtd), the Governor’s Security Adviser, said the initiative shows the government’s commitment to improving security in Yobe.

Out of the 24 vehicles, 18 were given to the Yobe State Police Command, while the NDLEA received four.

This support is expected to strengthen security operations and help agencies tackle crime more effectively.