NEMA Pledges Support for Rehabilitating Ex-Combatants

The Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mrs. Zubaida Umar, welcomed a delegation from Operation Safe Corridor (OPSC), led by its Coordinator, Brigadier General Yusuf Ali, at the NEMA headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.

During the visit, Brigadier General Ali explained that the team came to seek stronger collaboration with NEMA in support of the Federal Government’s program for rehabilitating and reintegrating former insurgents who have surrendered. The initiative focuses on deradicalization and helping ex-combatants return to normal life.

In response, Mrs. Umar assured NEMA’s commitment to supporting the program within its capacity.

She stressed the importance of teamwork among different agencies to address the humanitarian and security challenges involved in reintegrating former fighters. She promised continued cooperation to ensure the success of the initiative.