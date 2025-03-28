Troops Foil Terrorists’ Bomb Plot in Zamfara Forest  

Nigerian special forces operating under Operation FANSAN YANMA have stopped terrorists from planting bombs along a key route in Gando Forest, located in Anka Local Government Area, Zamfara State.

According to intelligence sources, the troops, part of Operation TSAFTA DAJI III Phase 3, ambushed the terrorists as they were setting up improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Upon seeing the soldiers, the attackers fled into the forest under cover of darkness, leaving behind their explosives and equipment.

The Nigerian military remains committed to aggressive operations against terrorists and criminals in Zamfara State.

Operation FANSAN YANMA and Operation TSAFTA DAJI III are actively targeting bandit hideouts in areas like Anka, Bagega, and Bukkuyum