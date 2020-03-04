Xi calls on scientists to develop effective vaccines to fight COVID-19

Chinese president, Xi Jinping has urged for prompt efforts in the development of safe and effective vaccines, drugs and testing kits to help fight Coronavirus.

He stated this during his visit to the Academy of Military Medical Sciences and the School of Medicine at Tsinghua University in Beijing on Monday, March 3, 2020.

In his remarks, Xi said, “Science and technology is the most powerful weapon in humanity’s battle against diseases, mankind cannot defeat a major disaster or epidemic without scientific development and technological innovation.”

Xi also mentioned that the COVID-19 research must be taken as a major and pressing task, calling for the acceleration of its progress and overcoming major difficulties in epidemic prevention and control at an earlier date.

During his visit, Xi learned about the progress of research and application of the vaccines, anti-bodies, medicines and fast testing kits. He also inspected a contingency medicine research lab for major epidemic outbreaks.

While stressing the pivotal role of science and technology in curing more patients, reducing mortality and eventually defeating the epidemic, the president urged for a reinforcement in the national surveillance network for major epidemics, improvement of legal and regulatory system, promotion of the research of cutting-edge technologies and the cultivation of top-notch professionals to raise the country’s ability to respond to major public health emergencies.