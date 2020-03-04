President Buhari commends Dangote’s Foundation for donating to combat COVID-19

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) for donating to assist in combating the influx of Covid-19 into the country.

The Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) yesterday pledged a whooping sum of N200million to support the current effort of the Nigerian government towards curbing the spread of Corona Virus in the country.

According to a press release signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President said, “Hand in hand, standing shoulder to shoulder, we can confront our challenges as a country. This is a path for us all to follow as a people.”

He also used the opportunity to restate his earlier charge that Nigerians should take the necessary hygiene precautions, rather than panic about the Covid-19, after the discovery of the index case in the country last week.

The President said the government, at various levels, is poised to ensure that the country and her people remain safe from the virus, which is spreading rapidly in many parts of the world.

ADF’s intervention is considered the largest single donation by a corporate organization in the country to contain the spread of coronavirus since Nigeria recorded its first index case last month in Lagos, Nigeria.