Over 700,000 apply for INEC jobs

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has disclosed that over 700,000 Nigerians have so far applied for openings in the ongoing recruitment exercise.

Speaking recently with The News Chronicle, INEC’s Federal Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, also revealed that due to the heavy traffic of applications at the job portal, there were some “glitches” which the Commission was working towards to resolve.

“As at today, over 700,000 persons have applied. When the portal was opened, there were initially a few glitches. Because of the heavy traffic coming in, yahoo thought those were scam mails coming in and decided to block the applicants with yahoo email addresses. But the ICT department has been able to resolve this. So those people using yahoo mail have started getting their mails and have proceeded with their registration… A few persons who experienced glitches have called and we asked them to exercise patience. But people who use G-mails didn’t encounter any problem”, he stated.

He gave the assurance that the Commission would be transparent in the process and if need be extend the period for the recruitment to accommodate all that are interested.

“The Commission is transparent and that was why we published in two national newspapers that we are the ones recruiting. Some federal government establishments, when they are recruiting, will just say a federal government agency is recruiting. I don’t see any challenge but if any one has any challenge, the ICT department will definitely deal with it and if towards the close of the process we feel some persons who ordinarily will want to apply, could not apply, we will have no option but to extend the deadline”, Okoye added.