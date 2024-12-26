xAI Launches Standalone Grok Chatbot App for iOS

Elon Musk’s AI venture, xAI, is expanding access to its Grok chatbot with the launch of a standalone iOS app.

Previously limited to X users, the app is now available in select countries, including Australia, in a beta version.

The app offers a variety of AI features such as real-time web and X data access, text rewriting, paragraph summarization, question answering, and image generation from text prompts.

Grok’s AI model is designed to assist with a wide range of tasks, aiming for high levels of truthfulness, utility, and curiosity.

Alongside the app, xAI is working on Grok.com, a dedicated website that will soon offer web access to the chatbot.

Initially available only to X’s paid subscribers, Grok became accessible to all users in December after a brief free trial phase.

The chatbot’s image generation capabilities, which excel in creating photorealistic images, also allow users to generate images featuring public figures and copyrighted materials.

