xAI Launches Standalone Grok Chatbot App for iOS

What is Grok? The AI Chatbot Created by Elon Musk

Elon Musk’s AI venture, xAI, is expanding access to its Grok chatbot with the launch of a standalone iOS app.

Previously limited to X users, the app is now available in select countries, including Australia, in a beta version.

The app offers a variety of AI features such as real-time web and X data access, text rewriting, paragraph summarization, question answering, and image generation from text prompts.

Grok’s AI model is designed to assist with a wide range of tasks, aiming for high levels of truthfulness, utility, and curiosity.

Alongside the app, xAI is working on Grok.com, a dedicated website that will soon offer web access to the chatbot.

Initially available only to X’s paid subscribers, Grok became accessible to all users in December after a brief free trial phase.

The chatbot’s image generation capabilities, which excel in creating photorealistic images, also allow users to generate images featuring public figures and copyrighted materials.

Subscribe to our newsletter for latest news and updates. You can disable anytime.
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Select your comment provider from settings.

Join Telegram Group