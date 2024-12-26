Iran Lifts Ban on WhatsApp, Google Play

Iran has decided to lift the ban on WhatsApp and Google Play, marking a shift in the country’s internet restrictions.

State media reported that the decision was made after a vote among officials, with the intention to reduce the limitations on access to popular foreign platforms.

This move, which was confirmed by the Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Sattar Hashemi, is seen as a step toward easing the long-standing controls on the internet.

However, it is unclear when the decision will be implemented.

The ban on social media platforms, including WhatsApp and Instagram, had been a source of controversy, especially during antigovernment protests.

Some critics argued that the restrictions were ineffective and harmful to the economy, while others expressed concerns over the potential consequences of loosening controls.

Despite the changes, platforms like Facebook, X, and YouTube remain blocked in the country.

