Police Confirm Kidnap of Anambra Lawmaker, Amidst Death Rumours

Gunmen on Tuesday abducted Justice Azuka, the member representing Onitsha North Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly.

The abduction was confirmed to have occurred on Tuesday night, as Azuka was returning home at Ugwunobampa Road, Inland Town, Onitsha, the state’s commercial hub.

Unconfirmed reports gathered by our correspondent, also said the lawmaker is feared killed.

Azuka, a Labour Party chieftain, had recently regained his mandate after a court ruling overturned the 2023 election results, which initially declared Douglas Egbuna of the Peoples Democratic Party as the winner.

Following the abduction, Azuka was taken to an unknown location, and his whereabouts remain unclear.

The kidnappers have not yet contacted his family, and residents have expressed shock, urging the authorities to address security concerns.

When contacted, the Anambra Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident on Wednesday and said efforts were underway to rescue the lawmaker.

According to Ikenga, ‘The Anambra Police Command has activated operational plans for the possible rescue and arrest of the kidnappers.

“We are working on some clues and will communicate further developments.”

This incident calls to mind, the 2022 abduction of Mr Okechukwu Okoye, the lawmaker representing Aguata Constituency 1 at the time.

Okoye, who was kidnapped alongside one of his aides, was later found beheaded.

