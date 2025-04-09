WordPress Introduces Free AI Tool for Quick Website Creation 

WordPress.com on Wednesday rolled out a new tool that helps people build websites using artificial intelligence.

This AI-powered feature is free and works through a chatbot interface that allows users to talk about their ideas and see a website come to life based on their input.

The service is available for anyone who needs a simple but professional site, such as freelancers, bloggers, or small business owners.

By typing a clear description of what the site is about, users can watch the AI generate a full layout with text and images.

They can then tweak the website through further chats with the AI or make changes manually.

This tool is WordPress.com’s way of keeping up with other website builders like Squarespace and Wix, which also offer AI services.

However, the AI is currently not designed for building complex sites, such as those with e-commerce features or custom integrations. Still, users can expect better results over time, as the AI learns from how people edit their sites.

To begin, users either sign up or log into their WordPress account. The AI feature only works for brand-new websites. It allows up to 30 free prompts before users must choose a hosting plan.

Plans start at $48 per year for basic use and go up to $300 per year for businesses. Each plan includes a free domain for one year, storage, support, and access to premium design themes.

The AI website builder comes at no extra cost and is part of WordPress.com’s effort to make website creation easier for everyone, especially those with little or no technical skills.