Federal Tertiary Institutions Must Publicly Advertise Job Vacancies – Education Minister

The Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, instructed all Federal Tertiary Institutions that received approval to hire new staff to publicly announce their job openings on Wednesday.

These vacancies must be advertised in at least one national newspaper, on the institutions’ official websites, and in relevant academic or professional journals.

This instruction is to ensure that the recruitment process is transparent, fair, and gives equal opportunity to all qualified Nigerians.

The approvals (waivers) were granted based on the institutions’ requests, which outlined their staffing needs. This move aligns with the Ministry’s goal to strengthen the capacity of higher education institutions in the country.

Additionally, all Federal Tertiary Institutions must send their staffing requirements to the Ministry for review by the Committee on Waiver and Recruitment.

The Ministry has put systems in place to monitor compliance and will take disciplinary action against any institution that disobeys this directive.

The Federal Ministry of Education is fully committed to upholding fairness and integrity in Nigeria’s higher education system.