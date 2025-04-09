Uphold Integrity, Drive Power Sector Reform- Shettima to NISO Board

Vice President Kashim Shettima has charged the newly inaugurated Board of the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) Limited to uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism as they spearhead critical reforms in Nigeria’s electricity sector.

Inaugurating the Board on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Shettima emphasized that their performance is key to delivering President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda in the power sector.

“The Tinubu administration is unwavering in its drive to build a resilient, transparent, and investment-friendly power sector. It’s now your responsibility to make this vision a reality,” he told the board members.

Shettima stressed that NISO, a body comprising the System Operator (SO) and Market Operator (MO), is central to ensuring grid stability, reliability, and energy security nationwide. He reiterated that the establishment of NISO aligns with Section 30(2) of the Electricity Act (EA) 2023, which mandates the appointment of a competent leadership team for the new operator.

“Your selection followed a rigorous and transparent process. You’ve been chosen for your expertise and experience—now is the time to deliver,” he added.

On the role of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Shettima clarified that while NISO will take over system and market operations, TCN will retain its transmission service license and focus on grid infrastructure, regional interconnections, and critical upgrades.

Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, also outlined NISO’s responsibilities, which include real-time coordination of electricity generation, cost-efficient energy dispatch, market transparency, and ensuring consumer-focused service delivery.

He called for strong collaboration among key stakeholders including the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), state regulators, and power companies.

NERC Chairman, Engr. Sanusi Garba, echoed the administration’s commitment, calling NISO’s establishment a “decisive step” toward long-overdue reforms in the sector.

President Tinubu had appointed the NISO Board in March, naming Dr. Adesegun Olugbade as Chairman.