Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing Husband to Death in Gwoza, Borno

A 44-year-old woman, Falmata Muhammad, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her husband, Muhammad Mallum, 50, to death in Pulka, Gwoza Local Government Area.

According to intelligence sources, the incident happened on Wednesday around 5:30 a.m. when Falmata attacked her husband with a knife, stabbing him in the chest.

He was rushed to the General Hospital in Gwoza, where a doctor confirmed his death. His body has been placed in the hospital’s mortuary for an autopsy.

Following a report from a relative of the deceased, police detectives from the Gwoza Division arrested the suspect and recovered the murder weapon as evidence. Authorities have launched a full investigation to determine the motive behind the attack and ensure proper prosecution.