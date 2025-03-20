Truck Carrying Food Supplies for WFP Looted in Gubio, Borno State

A truck transporting food supplies for the World Food Programme (WFP) was looted by unknown individuals in Gubio town while en route to Damasak, Borno State.

According to intelligence sources, the incident happened on Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. when the driver, Aminu Mallam Umar, parked his Iveco truck by the roadside.

While the truck was left unattended, unidentified people stole several bags of rice, salt, sugar, beans, and vegetable oil. The exact quantity and value of the stolen items are yet to be determined.

Security personnel visited the scene, but no arrests have been made. The military later safely evacuated the truck from Gubio, and investigations are ongoing to identify the culprits and recover the stolen supplies.