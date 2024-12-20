Wolves Appoints Vitor Pereira as their First Men’s Head Coach

Wolves have announced the appointment of Vítor Pereira as their new head coach for the men’s first team, signing an 18-month contract with the English Premier League club.

The Portuguese coach began his managerial career with Sanjoanense in 2004 and has since held 13 positions, including roles at Olympiacos and Porto. Pereira brings extensive experience from coaching in Portugal, Greece, and China.

Chairman Jeff Shi expressed his excitement about the appointment, stating:

“We are delighted to welcome Vítor Pereira as head coach of our men’s first team. He is a highly respected and experienced coach with a track record of success across various leagues. His approach will be invaluable as we face the challenges ahead.

“This is a critical period for the club, and we are grateful to Vítor for stepping into this role. We have full confidence in his ability to guide us forward, and the entire club is united in supporting him and the team.”

Sporting Director Matt Hobbs added:

“Vítor is an accomplished and experienced coach who has proven his ability to succeed at the highest level. During the recruitment process, his leadership qualities, ambition, and personality stood out.

“We are excited to see how he applies his expertise here at Wolves. I look forward to working closely with him and his team, whether it’s maximizing our resources at Compton or strengthening the squad in the upcoming transfer window. Together, we aim to achieve our shared goals.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...