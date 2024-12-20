Mr. Eazi Defends Nigerian Music Scene Against Stream Farming Claims

Nigerian singer and entrepreneur, Mr. Eazi, has dismissed allegations of “stream farming” in the country’s music industry, standing firmly behind the legitimacy of Nigeria’s streaming numbers.

The conversation started on X (formerly Twitter) when a user suggested that Apple Music should investigate the authenticity of music streams originating from Nigeria. Mr. Eazi quickly stepped in to set the record straight.

“There is nothing like stream farming in Nigeria, please!” he replied. “No need for investigations. We are a vibrant music-consuming people, hence the numbers you see!”

While his comment was bold and confident, it didn’t sit well with everyone. The post sparked a lively debate in the comments section, with many agreeing that Mr. Eazi himself might not engage in stream farming, but claiming this doesn’t mean the practice is absent from the industry.

Critics argue that some artists or labels might inflate streaming numbers to boost visibility and rankings on platforms like Apple Music or Spotify. On the other hand, supporters of Mr. Eazi’s stance emphasized the passion and loyalty of Nigerian music fans as the driving force behind the impressive streaming statistics.

Stream farming or not, one thing remains clear; Nigeria’s music scene continues to make waves globally, with talented artists dominating charts and playlists across the world.

