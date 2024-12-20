“She Blocked My Success” -Portable Blames Ex-Lover for Grammy Setback

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has once again made headlines, this time accusing his ex-lover, Queen Dami, of hindering his chances of winning a Grammy.

Portable, known for his unfiltered opinions and dramatic personality, recently opened up during an interview with media personality Daddy Freeze, where he suggested that his breakup with Queen Dami, the former wife of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi, had deeper spiritual undertones.

The ‘Zazu’ crooner revealed that he turned to traditional prayers, asking the gods to remove any obstacles in his life. According to Portable, shortly after these prayers, Queen Dami left his life, which he believes was no coincidence.

“She [Queen Dami] is one of the reasons I don’t have a Grammy award, considering how much effort I put into my music,” Portable claimed.

He went on to accuse his ex of being disloyal during their relationship, alleging that her infidelity had a negative impact on his progress. “She was not loyal and had sexual relations with other men when we dated. Usually, if I date a woman who is faithful to me, I will cash out. But if she frolics with or has sexual relationships with other men, I will retrogress. I would have won a Grammy by now if she hadn’t been in my life.”

While Portable’s statement has sparked reactions online, many are once again left wondering if the singer is serious or simply stirring the pot for attention. One thing is certain: Portable knows how to keep people talking.

