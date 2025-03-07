Why Starlink is Blocked In South Africa – Elon Musk

Elon Musk has stated that Starlink is not permitted to operate in South Africa because he is not Black.

His comment, made on his social media platform, has sparked fresh debate about the country’s economic policies and regulations on foreign businesses.

Starlink, a satellite internet service operated by Musk’s company SpaceX, has expanded to 17 African nations, including neighboring countries like Namibia, Mozambique, and Botswana.

However, South Africa, the continent’s biggest economy, remains excluded due to its Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) regulations.

These regulations require that companies in the telecommunications sector must have at least 30% ownership by historically disadvantaged groups to be eligible for an operating license.

The policy, introduced to address economic inequalities from the apartheid era, aims to increase Black ownership in key industries.

Supporters believe it promotes economic inclusion, while critics argue that it discourages foreign investment and slows technological growth.

In 2023, the South African government went further by banning the import of Starlink kits, preventing citizens from using the satellite-based internet service.

This decision has kept Starlink out of the market despite increasing demand for affordable and high-speed internet.

Musk’s criticism of South African policies is not new.

Recently, he also spoke against the country’s land ownership laws, calling them unfair.