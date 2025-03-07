Anambra Ohaneze Urges Politicians, Stakeholders to Unite Behind Soludo in Fight Against Insecurity

The President of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Anambra State Chapter, Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, has called on all political gladiators, leaders of thought, and stakeholders in the state to jettison their political interests and rally around Governor Chukwuma Soludo to end insecurity in the state.

Okpalaezeukwu believes the need to take such steps has come, as insecurity is an ill wind that blows no one any good.

The Anambra Ohaneze Ndigbo President’s comments follow recent diverse opinions by some quarters against the newly launched Operation ‘Udo Ga Achi’ and the Agunechemba Security Outfit.

In recent times, the new security initiative has succeeded in busting criminal camps and stemming the tide of criminality, especially kidnapping and ritual killings, which rose to an all-time high.

Okpalaezeukwu, who observed the right of citizens to hold divergent opinions in public matters, said insecurity remains a sensitive issue that people need to have a common perception of to be able to address.

He noted that the situation in Anambra before the launch of the security operation warranted uncommon action and expressed satisfaction that the Souldo-led administration rose to the occasion and nipped the situation in the bud.

According to him, the state is calm again today, and people are going about their legitimate businesses without fear.

The Igbo leader, however, posited that it is not Uhuru yet, observing that undue antagonism and destructive criticism may prevent the initiative from yielding maximum results.

“What we observed is that because this is an election year, a lot of things are being said or done to undermine the genuine efforts of the state governor in the area of security.

“We therefore appeal to politicians and critical stakeholders in the state, to put the state first in everything they are doing and rally support for the governor to squarely address this existential threat facing us as a common people.

“At the back of our minds, we must understand that there is no other state we have and as such, consider the peace, security, and stability of Anambra first,” he advocated.

Okpalaezeukwu revealed that as a grassroots organization, the Anambra Ohaneze, under his watch, will play the non-kinetic role in ensuring the security of lives and property in the state through adequate sensitization and mobilization of citizens to bring all hands on deck in the security business.

According to him, there are many ways Ohaneze can ensure that Ndigbo in our respective kindreds, communities, and local governments will take an active role in contributing to a better society as it concerns security, on the principles of ‘see something, say something’.

He said this would enhance the precision of the security agencies’ operations in keeping the people safe and secure.

“If are not directly affected by the insecurity in the state, you will be indirectly affected. So, you are either affected or infested.

“That’s why we are championing this initiative as Ohaneze Ndigbo in Anambra State, for the greater benefit of our people,” Okpalaezeukwu noted.