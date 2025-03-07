Don’t Go to the Senate with the Spirit of an Activist

The Nigerian Senate, famously known as the Red Chamber, is not Unity Fountain. It is not the protest ground where voices like Omoyele Sowore, Ayesha Yusif, Deji Adeyanju, and their passionate allies gather to chant slogans and demand change. This sharp reminder, originally shared by Hamidu Isa Allu on Facebook, couldn’t be more timely.

Activism has its place. In fact, it plays a crucial role in raising awareness, challenging oppression, and pushing society toward progress. But the Senate is a different battlefield. It is a space of strategy, negotiation, and lawmaking—where influence is built through patience and persuasion, not placards and protest songs.

A lawmaker who steps into the Red Chamber with the same fiery energy of the streets will soon realize that no amount of chanting passes a bill. In the Senate, it’s not about who makes the loudest noise. It’s about who can build alliances, craft meaningful policies, and turn bold ideas into lasting legislation.

Protests shake the system. But the Senate shapes the system. Those who aspire to sit in the Red Chamber must learn the art of transition—from the urgency of the streets to the steady, deliberate work of governance. Because in the end, it’s not just about raising your voice; it’s about writing the future.

