Why NUC Must Approve Social Media As A Degree Programme In Nigeria

When the National Universities Commission (NUC) recently approved 13 new degree programmes for Nigerian universities, the announcement was greeted with enthusiasm. The list, which includes Artificial Intelligence, Nuclear Engineering, Telecommunication Science, Community Health Science, and Islamic Economics and Finance, marks an important attempt to modernize academic offerings and align them with the realities of the 21st century. However, amid this commendable progress, one glaring omission stands out:”Social Media”.

It is quite unfortunate that in 2025, an age when social media has become one of the most transformative forces in global communication, business, and politics, Nigeria’s apex university regulatory body still does not recognize it as a stand-alone academic discipline. This omission exposes a serious gap in Nigeria’s educational planning and a failure to acknowledge how deeply digital media now shapes every aspect of life and work.

Across the world, social media has already evolved into a legitimate field of academic study. Universities in developed and emerging economies have moved swiftly to institutionalize it, understanding that social media is not merely a pastime or marketing tool, but a professional discipline requiring technical, analytical, and ethical expertise.

For instance, Southern New Hampshire University (USA) offers a Bachelor’s degree in Social Media Marketing that blends traditional marketing principles with digital strategies. Liberty University (USA) has a Bachelor of Science in Strategic Communication with a concentration in Social Media Management. University of Sunderland (UK) runs a Bachelor of Arts in Digital Media and Social Media Management, while Queensland University of Technology (Australia) and Deakin University (Australia) both offer structured programmes that teach social media analytics, digital storytelling, and online community management. These institutions recognize what Nigeria has yet to fully grasp, that social media is an ecosystem of its own, demanding systematic study, research, and innovation.

In these programmes, students are not taught how to merely post on Facebook or go viral on TikTok. They are trained to master data analytics, content strategy, audience psychology, community engagement, brand management, crisis response, ethical standards, and intellectual property management in digital spaces. These are skills that now determine whether companies thrive, whether politicians win elections, and whether journalists remain relevant in an era dominated by algorithmic communication.

The neglect of social media as an academic discipline in Nigeria is not just a missed opportunity for modernization, it is a national disservice. We live in a country where over 40 million active social media users influence everything from consumer spending to political consciousness. Nigerian youths are among the most active and creative social media users in Africa, driving trends, shaping narratives, and promoting local and international brands. Yet, there is no formal structure within our universities to equip them with the academic grounding to fully harness this digital power.

A properly designed Bachelor’s Degree in Social Media Studies could change this. It could train a generation of young Nigerians who are not only tech-savvy but also economically independent. In a nation battling a rising tide of youth unemployment, social media holds the potential to become a powerful driver of self-employment and innovation.

Many young Nigerians today earn a living through digital entrepreneurship, managing brand pages, creating content, producing online shows, running YouTube channels, offering influencer marketing, or selling products through Instagram, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter). However, most of them operate without formal training in audience analytics, digital ethics, or monetization models. By institutionalizing social media as a degree course, universities would professionalize what is already an active sector and position it as a credible career path, just like journalism, accounting, or law.

A well-structured social media programme would not only teach technical skills but also impart “strategic thinking, creativity, and business literacy”, all of which are crucial for transforming online influence into sustainable income. Students would learn how to design content calendars, interpret performance metrics, manage brand reputation, and navigate the legal and ethical minefields of digital communication. They would be trained to become not just content creators but “digital strategists, consultants, and entrepreneurs” capable of generating employment rather than seeking it.

This is where the NUC must open its eyes. The Nigerian labour market is overstretched. Every year, thousands of graduates pour into the job market with degrees that have little relevance to today’s economy. Meanwhile, digital industries, from fintech to content creation, are starving for qualified professionals who understand how to manage online engagement, read analytics, and drive growth through social platforms. By approving social media as a degree programme, the NUC would be empowering universities to bridge this skills gap and prepare graduates for the future of work.

Let us also consider the ripple effect on journalism, advertising, and public relations. In today’s media landscape, no reporter, editor, or brand communicator can survive without a solid grasp of social media dynamics. The newsroom has gone digital, and the audience has migrated online. A journalist who cannot engage audiences across multiple platforms or interpret social media trends risks professional irrelevance. A public relations executive who does not understand algorithmic behavior or online sentiment analysis cannot manage modern brand reputation. Social media has become the heartbeat of modern communication, and it deserves to be treated as such in Nigeria’s universities.

Moreover, formalizing social media education would bring structure and ethics to a space that currently operates with little regulation. It would help address the growing menace of misinformation, online fraud, and content theft. Students would be taught to uphold ethical standards, verify digital sources, and use social media responsibly. This would, in turn, strengthen Nigeria’s democracy, media credibility, and digital literacy.

The NUC’s recent approval of Artificial Intelligence and Nuclear Engineering proves that it is willing to evolve with global trends. But innovation without inclusion is incomplete. To build a future-ready workforce, Nigeria must train experts who understand how to harness social media for economic development, social advocacy, and governance transparency.

The potential is enormous. From digital journalism to online marketing, e-commerce, political communication, and creative entrepreneurship, social media offers countless career pathways. Approving it as a degree course would not only align Nigeria’s education system with global standards but also stimulate youth innovation, reduce unemployment, and expand the country’s digital economy.

If properly structured, a degree in Social Media could even attract international students, collaborations, and research funding. It could make Nigeria a regional hub for digital communication studies in Africa. The academic potential is limitless, from studying online behavior and digital ethics to developing indigenous social media tools that reflect African realities.

In summary, the NUC deserves commendation for its recent reforms, but it must go further. Approving Social Media as a degree programme is not a trend-chasing decision; it is a strategic necessity. Social media now shapes politics, commerce, culture, and even diplomacy. Ignoring it in the academic structure is akin to ignoring the printing press in the 15th century or the internet in the 1990s.

Nigeria cannot continue to treat social media as a mere hobby when it has become a multi-billion-dollar global industry. The NUC must act decisively to include Social Media Studies in the Core Curriculum and Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS). Doing so will equip young Nigerians with the knowledge, discipline, and confidence to transform their creativity into enterprise, and their digital skills into sustainable livelihoods.

The digital future is not on its way, it is already here. And until Nigeria teaches social media as a serious academic discipline, our universities will keep producing graduates for a world that no longer exists.