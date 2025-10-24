spot_img
State Governors, DSS Seal Pact to Tackle Terror, Tensions

NewsSecurity
— By: Merit Ugolo

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has vowed to enhance intelligence sharing and collaboration with the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies as part of efforts to curb insecurity, violent extremism, and communal unrest across the country.

This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the forum’s fifth meeting held on Thursday in Abuja.

The document, signed by the NGF Chairman and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, was read by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the 36 governors deliberated extensively on pressing national issues such as the Security Challenge Bill and the ongoing bank recapitalisation exercise.

According to him, “The forum received a presentation from the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr Adeola Ajayi on emerging security threats and intelligence-led strategies to strengthen subnational coordination.

“The briefing focused on countering violent extremism, managing inter-communal tensions, and addressing security risks linked to economic hardship and political transition.

“Governors expressed appreciation to the DSS for its proactive engagement and reiterated their commitment to deepen intelligence sharing and collaboration with federal security agencies to enhance peace and stability across the states.”

Sanwo-Olu also reaffirmed the forum’s endorsement of the proposed law seeking to reserve legislative seats for women as part of efforts to promote fairness and inclusive governance in the country. He appealed to lawmakers at all levels to throw their weight behind the initiative.

He noted that the Reserved Seats for Women Bill (HB 1349) would come up for voting between November 4 and 6. The bill seeks to amend the 1999 Constitution to create exclusive constituencies for female candidates in both the National and State Assemblies — a temporary but strategic step to boost gender representation in politics.

“Governors were urged to engage their senators, members of the House of Representatives, and State Assemblies to support the Bill’s passage and affirm Nigeria’s commitment to equity and inclusive governance,” Sanwo-Olu added.

The forum also expressed confidence in the Central Bank of Nigeria’s ongoing monetary reforms aimed at stabilising the naira and restoring investor confidence.

Sanwo-Olu explained that CBN Governor, Mr Olayemi Cardoso, represented by the Deputy Governor (Economic Policy), Dr Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, made a presentation highlighting measures taken to achieve price stability, unify exchange rate windows, and recapitalise banks.

According to him, the central bank’s current policy direction — including tighter monetary control and improved liquidity management — is geared toward curbing inflation and reinforcing macroeconomic stability.

“Governors commended the CBN’s coordinated approach with fiscal authorities and underscored the importance of sustained collaboration to safeguard growth and state fiscal sustainability,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Merit Ugolo
Merit Ugolo
