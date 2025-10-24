spot_img
October 24, 2025

We’re at War, Defend Yourselves, I Won’t Pay Bandits a Kobo— Gov Bago

News
— By: Pius Kadon

Insecurity: Gov Bago Imposes Dusk-to-Dawn Ban on Okada, Keke Riders in Minna, Orders Arrest of Dreadlock Wearers
Niger State Governor Umaru Bago

Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago, has urged residents to take up self-defence against bandit attacks, declaring that his government will never negotiate with or pay ransom to criminals.

Speaking during a visit to Rijau and Magama local government areas communities recently ravaged by bandits operating from the Kontagora axis Bago said the state had reached a “critical stage” that required collective action.

“I will not negotiate with bandits. I will not pay ransom,” the governor said. “The moment we start paying, they will open shop on our heads and continue kidnapping people.”

He described the escalating attacks and displacement of villagers as “embarrassing and unacceptable,” warning that Niger residents must resist their attackers.

“The situation has reached a state of war that requires collective resistance. We are surrounded by enemies, but we will not give up. The constitution gives us the right to defend our lives and property, and we will do just that,” Bago declared.

To strengthen local security, the governor announced plans to recruit and train 10,000 personnel into the state’s joint task force.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Print Media, Aisha Wakaso, Bago also ordered an immediate ban on all mining activities across Zone C comprising Magama, Kontagora, Rijau, Wushishi, Mariga, Borgu, Mashegu, and Agwara LGAs.

He said illegal mining had become a key driver of insecurity in the zone, alleging that miners’ unrestricted access to forests raised suspicions about their ties with bandits.

It is suspicious that miners can enter the forests freely, yet the bandits don’t touch them. I have ordered the NSCDC to arrest anyone caught engaging in mining activities,” Bago said.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to end the cycle of violence and restore lasting peace to all parts of Niger State.

Why NUC Must Approve Social Media As A Degree Programme In Nigeria
I Predicted PDP's Fall, and It Will Keep Losing— Wike
Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon
