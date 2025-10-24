We’re at War, Defend Yourselves, I Won’t Pay Bandits a Kobo— Gov Bago

Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago, has urged residents to take up self-defence against bandit attacks, declaring that his government will never negotiate with or pay ransom to criminals.

Speaking during a visit to Rijau and Magama local government areas communities recently ravaged by bandits operating from the Kontagora axis Bago said the state had reached a “critical stage” that required collective action.

“I will not negotiate with bandits. I will not pay ransom,” the governor said. “The moment we start paying, they will open shop on our heads and continue kidnapping people.”

He described the escalating attacks and displacement of villagers as “embarrassing and unacceptable,” warning that Niger residents must resist their attackers.

“The situation has reached a state of war that requires collective resistance. We are surrounded by enemies, but we will not give up. The constitution gives us the right to defend our lives and property, and we will do just that,” Bago declared.

To strengthen local security, the governor announced plans to recruit and train 10,000 personnel into the state’s joint task force.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Print Media, Aisha Wakaso, Bago also ordered an immediate ban on all mining activities across Zone C comprising Magama, Kontagora, Rijau, Wushishi, Mariga, Borgu, Mashegu, and Agwara LGAs.

He said illegal mining had become a key driver of insecurity in the zone, alleging that miners’ unrestricted access to forests raised suspicions about their ties with bandits.

“It is suspicious that miners can enter the forests freely, yet the bandits don’t touch them. I have ordered the NSCDC to arrest anyone caught engaging in mining activities,” Bago said.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to end the cycle of violence and restore lasting peace to all parts of Niger State.