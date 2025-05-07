We Don’t Want a One-Party State, We Just Want to Win- Gov Sule Defends APC’s Dominance

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has hit back at claims that Nigeria is sliding into a one-party system, declaring that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is simply reaping the rewards of strong leadership and bold reforms under President Bola Tinubu.

“There’s no way Nigeria becomes a one-party state. That’s not the goal,” Sule told newsmen after a closed-door session at the State House. “We just want to be the dominant party and we’re earning that spot.”

Governor Sule credited the APC’s growing national grip to what he called “real reforms that matter,” including the unification of exchange rates, removal of fuel subsidies, and fresh investments in power, agriculture, and vocational training.

He dismissed concerns about mass defections from opposition parties, saying they aren’t being forced but simply convinced.

“It’s not pressure; it’s performance. People are joining us because they believe in what’s happening,” Sule said.

He stressed that while political dominance is every party’s dream, Nigeria’s multiparty democracy is alive and well.