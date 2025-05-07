No godfather or Industry Backing: Davido Credits Self, Hits 11M Spotify Listeners

Afrobeats heavyweight Davido is riding high after smashing a new milestone surpassing 11 million monthly listeners on Spotify for the first time.

The streaming feat comes hot on the heels of his fifth studio album, 5ive, which dropped April 18 and has since dominated charts and racked up millions of plays.

Taking to social media, the Unavailable hitmaker reflected on his journey, proudly declaring that his rise wasn’t fueled by industry gatekeepers or co-signs but by raw hustle, divine grace, and loyal fans.

“No co-sign, built from the ground up! Just God, good music and the best fans!” Davido wrote. “Who wan even CO-SIGN big man like me?? Hmmm another angle sha.”

While many peers enjoyed early boosts from major industry players, Davido made it clear he forged his own path and now stands at the summit of Afrobeats by sheer determination.

His latest album, 5ive packs 17 tracks of genre-defining sound and continues to solidify his legacy as a global force in music.