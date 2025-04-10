We Are Sorry- Presidency Apologizes Over Error In Tinubu’s Appointment List, Promises Swift Update

In a bid to counter claims of lopsided appointments under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, the Presidency has issued an apology over errors in a recently released list of political appointees.

The list, published Wednesday April 9th by Presidential media aide Sunday Dare, was intended to rebut accusations from Borno South Senator Ali Ndume, who claimed that Tinubu violated the federal character principle in his appointments.

According to the breakdown, Tinubu had appointed 29 individuals from the South West, 35 from the North West, 22 from the South-South, 16 from the South East, 25 from North Central, and 24 from the North East. But the release quickly drew fire, with critics noting glaring omissions — including key figures like Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila and Immigration boss Kemi Nandap.

The exclusions, especially from the South West, ironically weakened the Presidency’s case and reignited concerns about South East marginalization in the current administration.

Amid growing backlash on social media, Dare took to his X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday to acknowledge the blunders.

“We have noticed a number of errors in the list of appointments tweeted. We are sorry. We will provide an updated list later. Thank you,” he wrote.

However, no explanation was offered for the missing names, fueling fresh doubts about the Presidency’s handling of sensitive national balance issues.