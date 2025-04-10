Igbo Book of Records Unveiled in Enugu, as Stakeholders Urge Support

Eminent personalities, scholars, traditional leaders, and cultural enthusiasts recently converged on Enugu to unveil the Igbo Book of Records.

The Book of Records was envisioned as part of efforts to deepen cultural awakening and engender a sense of pride in the Igbo tradition.

The book, co-authored by Nze Sam Nwanze and renowned journalist Mike Ubani, has been lauded for its depth and cultural significance.

In an address, former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, represented by his Media Adviser, Mr. Valentine Obienyem, said the initiative has great prospects for promoting Igbo culture and tradition. He described the book as unique in many ways.

Unlike the usual autobiographies, biographies, or political commentaries that dominate book launches, Obi noted that the Igbo Book of Records stands out for its collective celebration of Igbo excellence and cultural heritage.

According to him, such records help authenticate the people’s viewpoints.

Drawing parallels with the ‘Guinness Book of World Records’ and the ‘Indian Book of Records’, Obi observed that such books celebrate the best in various fields of life.

“Among the Jews, it is through such records that we know that over 200 of them have won the Nobel Prize, mostly in medicine and sciences. Through these records, we learn about their great prophets, philosophers, and scholars who have contributed immensely to civilisation,” he said.

He expressed hope that the Igbo Book of Records would not be reduced to celebrating frivolities but would honour the individual and collective excellence of the Igbo people.

Commending the authors, Obi called for widespread support to ensure the publication’s success.

The chairman of the occasion, Dr. Ben Nwoye, described the project as a remarkable effort by the Igbos to tell their own story.

He urged all Igbo sons and daughters to obtain copies of the book, emphasising its importance in preserving cultural identity.

In his welcome address, Nze Sam Nwanze, co-author of the book and President of the Hall of Igbo Achievers Foundation, described the publication as a compendium of authentic and well-researched insights into Igbo culture, tradition, events, and genuine achievers.

According to Nwanze, the Igbo Book of Records will be an annual publication, accompanied by an award for the best-performing governor, under the chairmanship of Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma (Retired).

He also announced plans to introduce an online monthly publication, Igbo Digest, and to erect a building in Enugu that will house a library, gallery, and research centre dedicated to Igbo affairs.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Rebecca Nnamani called the event a moment for deep reflection and an opportunity to reignite the Igbo Renaissance.

She challenged the audience to consider whether they still uphold the values of their forebears, urging a return to the Igbo virtues of hard work, entrepreneurship, and community spirit.

Barrister Uche Maduemesi reviewed the book and described it as “a collector of Igbo treasures,” highlighting its role in preserving cultural artefacts and stories for future generations.