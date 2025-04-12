WAEC Introduces Unique Question Papers for Each Student to Fight Malpractice

In a big move to stop cheating during exams, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced on Friday that no two students will get the same set of questions in certain subjects during the upcoming school certificate exams.

This new system was shared during a meeting with school principals. WAEC explained that subjects like English Language (Papers 1 & 3), Biology 1, Mathematics 1, and Economics 1 will now have customized question papers for each student. Every candidate will get a unique version of the exam paper, along with a matching OMR (answer) sheet.

This means students will answer different questions, making it nearly impossible to copy or leak answers during the exam.

In case a student doesn’t get their customized paper, WAEC has instructed supervisors to give them an emergency paper and a blank OMR sheet so they are not left out.

Many people see this as a positive change for Nigeria’s education system. They believe it will help bring back trust in the fairness and value of WAEC exams.

Parents and guardians are also being encouraged to support their children better. “Let’s guide our children to study harder, especially those preparing for exams. The days of relying on cheating are coming to an end,” said an education official.

As students enjoy their holiday break, families are being advised to help create good study environments at home or find quiet places where children can focus.

Giving them the right study materials and emotional support will be important as they get ready for this new and stricter exam system.