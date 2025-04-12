His Easter Roadside Wish Was To Cruise On

He drove down the road until he got to a police roadblock.

Busani presented his licence and wished himself good luck.

The Easter traveler reassured: I’ve no fears or reservations.

Of drinking and driving and other unruly road transgressions,

he was suspected. The police explained that he couldn’t refuse

a breathalyser without rational cause. A case not easy to diffuse.

You’re silly clowns! He thought. Still, he was taken for a blood test.

An over-limit and a woozy attempted bribe led to a warrant of arrest.