Close Menu
    advert
    Subscribe

    His Easter Roadside Wish Was To Cruise On

    0
    By on Poem
    His Easter Roadside Wish Was To Cruise On
    Ndaba Sibanda

    He drove down the road until he got to a police roadblock.

    Busani presented his licence and wished himself good luck.

    The Easter traveler reassured: I’ve no fears or reservations.

    Of drinking and driving and other unruly road transgressions,

     he was suspected. The police explained that he couldn’t refuse

     a breathalyser without rational cause. A case not easy to diffuse.

    You’re silly clowns! He thought. Still, he was taken for a blood test.

    An over-limit and a woozy attempted bribe led to a warrant of arrest.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    Subscribe to our newsletter for latest news and updates. You can disable anytime.