Only God Knows the True Wealth of Nigeria’s Former Presidents -Senator Shehu

Former senator and political commentator Shehu Sani has spoken out on his X page, saying that only God truly knows how much wealth Nigeria’s former presidents, their families, and close associates have gathered both before and after leaving office.

His comment comes at a time when many Nigerians are questioning how past political leaders have become so wealthy.

Sani pointed out that people can only guess the extent of their riches, but only a higher power knows the full truth.

Although he didn’t mention any names, Sani’s tweet adds to the ongoing national conversation about transparency and accountability in politics.

Known for being outspoken, he highlighted the issue of unexplained wealth among Nigeria’s elite, adding fuel to debates about financial honesty in government.

Many Nigerians connected with Sani’s message, especially as they continue to face economic hardship while watching former leaders enjoy luxury lifestyles. This contrast raises questions and suspicion about the source of such wealth.

Sani’s statement also reflects a wider demand for reform in public service. Citizens want leaders to be honest, accountable, and transparent, especially after leaving office.

His comment, though subtle, calls for a closer look at how former leaders are held responsible for their wealth and actions.

In a time when public trust in politicians is low, Sani’s words add to the growing call for clearer asset declarations, regular audits, and stronger checks on public officials—reminding everyone that no one should be above scrutiny.