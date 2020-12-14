US Presidency: Electoral College to confirm winner of election today

Members of the Electoral College are widely expected to formally recognise Joe Biden as the next US president on Monday, despite Donald Trump refusing to admit defeat.

The Washington Post reports that results of the November 3 election have been certified by each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Biden won with a record 81.3 million votes, or 51.3% of those cast, to 74.2 million, and 46.8% for Trump.

But in America, presidents are chosen by indirect universal suffrage, with each state allocating its electors to the candidate who carried the state.

The results also confirm victory for Biden, with 306 of the 538 electoral votes, to 232 for Trump, with 270 required for election.

Electoral College members meet Monday to formalise the process, though the electors actually meet separately in each state.

Biden will then deliver a speech in the evening to celebrate the latest confirmation of his win.