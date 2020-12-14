Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury: Eddie hearn promises to make it happen

Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has promised that they will start putting things in place to ensure Joshua’s fight against Tyson Fury.

The match between the duo is well anticipated and according to reports, there is an agreement In principle for the bout to happen next year.

Anthony Joshua retained his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight world titles after knocking out Pulev in their encounter on Saturday.

Eddie Hearn speaking to reporters said:

“There’s been a lot of talk, As he said, it’s less talk, more action. Since he came into the office, he wanted to be the undisputed champion of the world.’

“We’re going to be friendly, we’re going to be nice. We know what we have to do. Starting from tomorrow, we make the Tyson Fury fight straight away.

“It’s the only fight to be made in boxing. It’s the biggest fight in boxing. It’s the biggest fight in British boxing history.

“I know he [Joshua] wants it. He is the best heavyweight in the world, I promise you. He’ll break him down, he’ll knock him out, but for me, less talk, more action.

“We know what we want to do. It’s about legacy and we will get it done.”

Anthony Joshua on his pursuit for the WBC and his fight with fury said:

“I’ve been chasing the belts since I started this.

“It’s not about the man, it’s about the belt and the legacy. If it’s Tyson Fury with the WBC belt, then let it be Tyson Fury!”