Older Men Are Sweeter Than Younger Ones – Nollywood Actress, Calista

Nollywood actress, Calista Okoronkwo has starred up controversies after she revealed why she will prefer to marry an older man to a younger man.

According to gistmania, the Imo State-born actress while in an interview with Sun News said she will prefer to marry an older man because they are sweeter and also assure the sense of security and comfort.

The actress also averred that she will not want to be in a polygamous marriage where she will either be the second or third wife.

She said:

“I can marry an older man, but I cannot be somebody’s second or third wife. The older the sweeter. I always like my man to be older than me so that I can feel some sense of security and comfort around him. If he’s much younger, I’ll probably not take him seriously, and that’s the truth”