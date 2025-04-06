UPDATE: Over 50 Killed and 1,800 Displaced in Attacks on Plateau Communities 

Gunmen attacked several communities in Bokkos Local Government Area (LGA), Plateau State, leaving a trail of death and destruction. The affected villages include Ruwi, Hurti, Tadai, Gwande, Manguna, and Dafo.

The violent attacks, which took place between March 27 and April 2, 2025, killed at least 52 people.

Five others from Hurti village are still missing. Many homes and properties were destroyed, forcing over 1,820 people to flee their homes.

Temporary camps have been set up in Daffo, Hurti, and Gwande to shelter the displaced, while some are staying with local residents.

Two critically injured victims are being treated at Plateau Specialist Hospital, and more than 20 others are receiving care at Cottage Hospital in Bokkos Town.

Security remains tight as authorities work to restore order. The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is collaborating with the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and Bokkos LGA officials to provide urgent aid to those affected.