ACF Condemns Plateau Killings, Urges Declaration Of Emergency Rule In Vulnerable Areas

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has strongly condemned the recent attacks on defenseless communities in Plateau State, calling them a stark reminder of Nigeria’s worsening security crisis, particularly in northern regions.

In a statement issued by Professor Tukur A. Muhammad-Baba, ACF’s National Publicity Secretary, the group urged the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in vulnerable areas prone to banditry.

While calling for stronger early-warning and response strategies to prevent further violence, the ACF emphasized the need for intensified intelligence gathering, processing, and deployment to identify and prosecute perpetrators.

They also demanded full compensation for the families of victims and relief for the injured.

The Forum urged both the Federal and Plateau State governments to empower local leaders, clergy, and civil society organizations to foster community dialogue and conflict resolution.

The group also encouraged citizens to provide security agencies with credible information on insurgent and criminal activities.

They appealed to the National Assembly to hold the Federal Government and national security agencies accountable, while reaffirming its support for ongoing efforts to combat insecurity.