Why Must We Dance for Roles? –Jemima Osunde Criticizes Social Media Pressure on Actors

Nollywood actress Jemima Osunde has voiced her frustration over what she describes as the growing pressure for actors to become social media entertainers in order to land roles in the Nigerian film industry.

In a recent chat with fellow actor Jammal Ibrahim, Osunde revealed that filmmakers are now leaning more towards casting actors based on their social media presence rather than their acting skills.

“Now it’s as though they’re forcing every actor to be a social media content creator before casting them,” she said. “It’s like if you’re not dancing on the internet or have a strong online presence, you’re not getting roles. Why? That shouldn’t be the actor’s job.”

Backing her up, Jammal Ibrahim shared his personal experience, explaining that good management should understand an actor’s strengths without trying to force them into trends that don’t fit their personality.

“I told my management I’m a terrible dancer,” he said. “A good manager should work with who you are, not try to turn you into someone else. If a PR stunt requires dancing, I’m not doing it unless I genuinely enjoy it. I won’t be part of anything that makes me look awkward or fake.”

Their comments highlight a growing concern in Nollywood—where talent seems to be taking a backseat to trends—and have sparked a broader conversation about authenticity, branding, and the evolving role of actors in a digital age.