UPDATE: Israel vs Hamas Attack

Following the Hamas attack, reports have shown that more than 1,000 persons have died as a result of the Israel-Gaza battle. This consisted of 700 killed in Israel including the 260 bodies found at the music festival site. Most civilian populations have been evacuated around the area. More than 500 bodies have also been identified in Gaza following Israel air strike. In addition, nine US citizens have been confirmed as casualties, while over 10 British citizens are either feared dead or missing.

Hamas’ head of international relations Basem Naim while speaking to BBC Radio 4 said Hamas’ leader Mohammad Deif had ordered that militants “respect elderly, respect civilians, respect children” and not “kill anyone who was not directly involved in the war. He however refused to reveal the specific number of Israeli civilians killed and those kept hostage. He also claimed four of the hostages had been killed by one of the air strikes in Gaza.

Israel has ordered a ‘complete siege’ on the Gaza Strip as the rocket attacks continue. Food supplies, power, utilities, and fuel have also been cut off from Gaza.

United Nations correspondents in Gaza say over 120,000 Gazans have been forced out of their residences, and a significant number of them are now seeking refuge in UN schools due to the limited shelter options available.

Concerns about the circumstances in Israel and Gaza have led to a hike in oil prices, with potential disruptions to Middle East output as the region accounts for nearly a third of the global oil supply.

