Theft Allegations – Samklef Turns On Tunde Ednut

This is a case of “Yanga dey sleep, trouble wan wake am”

Samklef, a singer and music producer, has accused well-known blogger Tunde Ednut of having allegedly stolen an iPhone. The artist, who has been involved in pursuing justice for the late singer Mohbad, stated his distaste for the well-known blogger in an Instagram post.

Samklef claimed that Tunde Ednut was the first blogger to steal an iPhone 7 without providing evidence for his assertion. He posted an image of Ednut along with the message, “Samklef facts… the first wealthy blogger from Nigeria to take an iPhone 7.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CyJt06jPhA9/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

It’s important to note that their beef has been existing for ages and is something that is brewing and Samklef had charged Tunde Ednut with trying to damage his friendship and closeness to Davido just a few days prior. He added that Tunde Ednut had made it clear that he didn’t like him and it appears Samklef is not willing to let go of this beef anytime soon.

The music producer and Tunde Ednut have been at loggerheads for a while now and Samklef is using every opportunity to throw jabs at Tunde Ednut. However His fans are also trying to call him to order. Tunde Edunt on the other hand has not replied or posted anything negative concerning the blogger.

We hope they will be able to squash this beef for their sakes as well as the people that look up to them.

