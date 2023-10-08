Israel-Hamas War: AU Chairman Fingers West, Calls for Ceasefire

The Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union (AU), Moussa Faki Mahamat, has expressed deep concern over the ongoing hostilities in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, emphasizing the dire consequences it poses for civilians on both sides and regional peace.

Recall that on the morning of 7th October, Hamas militants in their multitude attacked parts of Israel from land and air, killing hundreds and injuring many more in the process. Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahou has declared a state of war.

Chairperson Mahamat reiterated that the core issue underlying the enduring tensions in the region is the denial of fundamental rights, particularly the right to an independent and sovereign Palestinian state. He stressed that addressing this issue is paramount to achieving a lasting resolution to the conflict.

This can be seen as a little shift from the usual neutral stance of the African Union in such matters, though it might be pinned as the opinion of the Chairman and not of the Union as a whole, to support the narrative that Israel and its Western allies have denied the Palestinians their rightful land.

In a compelling plea, the Chairperson called on both Israel and Palestine to immediately halt all military hostilities and return to the negotiating table without any preconditions. He highlighted the importance of implementing the principle of two states coexisting harmoniously as the path towards safeguarding the interests of both the Palestinian and Israeli people.

Furthermore, Mahamat urged the international community, especially major world powers, to shoulder their responsibilities by actively working to impose peace and ensure the rights of both nations. This call underscores the AU’s commitment to finding a peaceful and equitable solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.‏

As the conflict continues to escalate, the African Union joins the global community in hoping for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a renewed commitment to dialogue and diplomacy in the pursuit of a just and lasting peace in the Middle East.

