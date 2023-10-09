Anambra NOA Boss Tasks Federal Government on Gazetting Wai Brigade

The Anambra State Director of the National Orientation Agency, NOA, Sir Joseph Uchendu on Sunday, called on the Federal Government to consider gazetting the War Against Indiscipline Brigade (WAI BRIGADE), to become a full-fledged pensionable organization in the country.

Sir Joseph made the call when he inaugurated the Onitsha North Local Government Area Formation of the Brigade.

The WAI Brigade was established in 1984, by the General Muhammadu Buhari-led military junta

And operates nationwide, promoting discipline, nationalism, and patriotism.

WAI Brigade, present in all 36 States/FCT and 774 local government areas, has now become an integral part of NOA, as a para-military wing.

Inaugurating the Onitsha North Formation of the WAI at the Corporate Headquarters of the Organization located inside the Onitsha Local North Government Secretariat, Onitsha,the Anambra NOA Director, Sir Uchendu, also called on the Anambra State Government and the Local Government authorities in the State to engage members of the Brigade frequently and effectively in not only enforcement of discipline in the State, but also on intelligence gathering and monthly environmental sanitation in the State.

Sir Uchendu, who noted that the WAI Brigade was established on 4th of May,1984 by the Buhari and Idiagbon Military Junta to wage war against indiscipline and corruption in the country, charged members of the Brigade in the State to embrace self discipline, team work and respect to constituted authorities in the State and beyond in the course of their duty.

“The WAI Brigade has come of age, supporting the government ensure maintenance of law and order in the country, and I do not find any reason why they should not be made pensionable.

“The only thing to say is to encourage the Brigadiers to embrace sound moral rectitude and ensure that your operations are in consonance with the law,” he said.

Earlier, the Anambra State Coordinator of the Organization in the NOA Headquarters in Awka, Mr. Tagbo Igboka, urged members of the WAI Brigade in the State to embrace hard work and dedication, as their watch word,especially at official functions in the state.

Speaking early while welcoming the NOA State Director, Sir Uchendu and his team who paid him a courtesy call in his office at the Onitsha North Local Government Area in the course of the event, the Transition Committee Chairman, Chief Onochie Ozoma disclosed that the development programmes, policies and activities of Governor Chukwuma Soludo-led administration in the State are grassroots oriented, especially in the total fight against filthy environment, war against indiscipline and corruption in the State.

According him, the leadership of the Local Government Area would not hesitate in engaging the services of the WAI Brigade on information sharing and intelligence gathering through Public Private Partnership, adding that he was passionate about the total execution of all the development projects of the governor in the area.

In their separate speeches, the Anambra State Commander of the WAI Brigade, Comrade Francis Nwoye and his counterparts in the Local Government Area, Comrade John Obi, gave the Motto of the WAI Brigade in the Country as,”Discipline and Service and commended the relentless efforts of the Leadership of NOA in the State and at the National levels towards ensuring that the Organization takes its rightful position in the Country.

The event featured award presentations and official inauguration of the Onitsha North Local Government formation of the WAI Brigade by the NOA State Director, Sir Uchendu.